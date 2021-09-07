‘Tiger King’ zookeeper Erik Cowie found dead

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A zookeeper on ‘Tiger King’ was found dead in New York City, according to reports on Tuesday.
Erik Cowie, who worked and lived in Oklahoma, was discovered by a friend in a bedroom on Friday, TMZ reports.
Cowie was one of the zookeepers employed by Joe Exotic and featured in the Netflix show, ‘Tiger King’ that became a popular watch in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sources tell TMZ that Cowie’s death does not seem suspicious and no drugs were found on the scene. He was 53 years old.