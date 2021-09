‘Tiger King’ zookeeper Erik Cowie found dead

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is seen at the zoo he used to run in Wynnewood, Okla. A federal judge in Oklahoma has ordered the new owners of the Oklahoma zoo featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary to turn over all the lion and tiger cubs in their possession, along with the animals’ mothers, to the federal government. U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III issued the order last week in the case against Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe and the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park based on claimed violations of the Endangered Species Act and the Animal Welfare Act. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A zookeeper on ‘Tiger King’ was found dead in New York City, according to reports on Tuesday.

Erik Cowie, who worked and lived in Oklahoma, was discovered by a friend in a bedroom on Friday, TMZ reports.

Cowie was one of the zookeepers employed by Joe Exotic and featured in the Netflix show, ‘Tiger King’ that became a popular watch in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources tell TMZ that Cowie’s death does not seem suspicious and no drugs were found on the scene. He was 53 years old.