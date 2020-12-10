Here are the finalists for TIME’s Person of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — TIME Magazine announced the four finalists up for Person of the Year 2020, which will be revealed on Thursday night.

The shortlist is looking like another presidential election just as the Electoral College finally settled once and for all who’s in the White House next month.

Both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden are candidates in the running for the anticipated cover.

Dr. Anthony Fauci shares a spot on the list with “Frontline Healthcare Workers,” as Fauci became the science expert to look to as we navigate the deadly pandemic. And of course, honoring the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers trying to save lives while risking their own.

TIME says Trump had “immense influence” on 2020, saying his administration has been highly criticized and that he has lied about winning the election.

Biden is on the list for winning a historic election, receiving the most votes of all presidential candidates in U.S. history.

And the fourth candidate is “Movement for Racial Justice.”

TIME reasons, “in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, protesters took to the streets, demanding action to fight racial injustice at the hands of police and any entity that embodies systemic discrimination.”

The world will learn who got Person of the Year later Thursday. Last year, it was Greta Thunberg — a teenage climate change activist in Sweden.