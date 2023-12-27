(NEXSTAR) – Comedian, musician and television personality Tom Smothers, who starred in “The Smothers Brothers Show” and “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” alongside his brother Dick Smothers, died on Tuesday at the age of 86.

Dick Smothers, 85, announced his brother’s passing in a news release issued by the National Comedy Center in New York, which houses some of the brothers’ memorabilia.

“Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner,” Dick Smothers wrote, in part. “I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years.”

Tom Smothers passed at home in Sonoma County, California, with family at his side, Dick said. Tom Smothers had previously been battling stage 2 lung cancer, he told CBS News in 2022.

Smothers is survived by his children Bo and Riley Rose Smothers, grandson Phoenix, Marcy Carriker Smothers, sister-in-law Marie Smothers, along with several nephews and a niece.

Dick Smothers and his wife have requested that memorial donations honoring Tom be made to the National Comedy Center.

The National Comedy, the nation’s official cultural institution dedicated to comedy, issued to following statement on the comedian’s passing:

“Tom Smothers was not only an extraordinary comedic talent, who, together with his brother Dick, became the most enduring comedy duo in history, entertaining the world for over six decades – but was a true champion for freedom of speech, harnessing the power of comedy to push boundaries and our political consciousness. Tom was a true pioneer who changed the face of television and transformed our culture with The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, whichsatirized politics, combated racism, protested the Vietnam War, and led the way for Saturday Night Live, The Daily Show, today’s network late night shows,and so much more. We were proud to bring Tom and Dick out of retirement and reunite them on stage in 2019 to celebrate their legendary careers, and we are honored to preserve Tom’s remarkable work and legacy here at the National Comedy Center for generations to come.”

A private memorial service for Tom Smother’s family and friends is planned for 2024.