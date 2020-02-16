Tony-nominated musical, ‘The Full Monty,’ opens month-long run in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Full Monty is baring it all in San Francisco. The 10-time Tony-nominated musical and popular film opened its month-long run at the Victoria Theatre in San Francisco.
The Full Monty is a musical, a comedy that also tackles some serious issues such as suicide, body image, and fat-shaming, but body positivity is at the core of the story.
Actor James Schott visited the KRON 4 studio to talk more about The Full Monty and his career.
Bay Area Musicals’ production of THE FULL MONTY runs from February 15 – March 15, 2020 at San Francisco’s Victoria Theatre (2961 16th St., San Francisco, CA 94103).
For ticket information, click here.
