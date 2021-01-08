Too $hort, E-40 show Bay Area pride in music video

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two Bay Area hip hop legends are bringing some positivity during the pandemic by putting the region on the map in another bundle album.

Too $hort and E-40 teamed up again for a music battle on social media that reached three million people during the holidays when a lot of people were cooped up because of pandemic restrictions.

The ‘Oak-land-ish’ music video released shortly after that featuring some iconic sights from across the Bay like the Fox Theater and aerial views of Alcatraz, the iconic Golden Gate, Bay Bridge, the Carquinez Bridge, and the Crooked Street.

That video serves as a reminder of how beautiful the Bay really is we are lucky to be here since we can’t really travel.

The musicians joined us on KRONon to talk about their source of pride.

