SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Twinkies for breakfast, anyone?

Post Cereals confirmed via social media on Wednesday that a Post Hostess Twinkies Cereal is hitting grocery store shelves soon!

According to Post Cereals, the new Twinkies Cereal features little mini replicas that both look and taste like the classic snack cakes.

Officials said you can expect Twinkies Cereal in grocery stores by late December.

Would you try it?

