Unusual habits of San Francisco, Los Angeles pizza lovers revealed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re going to order mushrooms on your pizza during this weekend’s Super Bowl, you’re in good company – at least in San Francisco.

That was one of the results of a survey of football fans in major United States cities commissioned by Papa John’s Pizza and released to coincide with one of the biggest days of the pizza delivery year.

Some other findings?

New York-style pizza blew other locales out of the water, with 31% of pizza fans nationwide saying they prefer this style and “eat it all the time” compared with only 19% saying the same of Chicago deep-dish-style and 18% saying the same of Detroit-style.

Yet only 35% said they fold their slice, as they do in the Big Apple.

Sadly, 50% of respondents claim to prefer New York-style pizza but say they can’t “eat it often.”

New Yorkers famously deride pineapple as a topping on pizza. If you’re one of the 11% of pizza devotees who always orders it, you may want to order half-and-half.

Papa John’s emphasized the New York-style pizza because the company just introduced it for the first time.

“After spending five years playing in New York, NY Style pizza became my go-to, sorry sideline hot dog,” stated former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez in a news release. “My preferred approach is to fold the pizza slice but everyone’s got their own style, so I’ve teamed up with Papa Johns to celebrate their new NY Style pizza and unique pizza rituals, and give away the best prize in pizza.”

Papa John’s stated in a news release that “we have some questions” after learning that 16% said they eat their crust first – including 23% of San Franciscans and 27% of Angelenos.

And on the topic of crust, only 3% of respondents leave the crust behind. In Nashville, Jacksonville, Charlotte, Baltimore, New Orleans and Pittsburg, 100% reported eating the crust. Yet in San Francisco and Los Angeles, 6% reported throwing out the crust.

But Californians aren’t the only outliers in the survey. As they watch the Bengals battle the Rams Sunday, 53% of Cincinnati’s pizza connoisseurs will be eating (or pining for) garlic butter on their slice.

The survey results came from a sample of 4,270 adults. Answers were collected by the YouGov market research company from January 10-24.