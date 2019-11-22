Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Victoria’s Secret cancels fashion show amid low ratings

Entertainment

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

No angel wings on runway models this holiday season!

Victoria’s Secret is ending its nearly-quarter-century tradition.

It will not hold its annual fashion show this year, a cultural phenomenon that began in 1995.

Various media outlets report parent company L Brands made the announcement during the company’s third-quarter earnings call Thursday.

The company said the marketing strategy for the brand is evolving.

The move follows months of speculation the show wouldn’t happen this year, and years of declining TV ratings.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News