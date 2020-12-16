Viral cranberry juice-sipping, skateboarding TikTok star positive for COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved TikTok star who has been traveling after his rise to fame this year has tested positive for COVID-19, TMZ reports.
Nathan Apodaca (@420doggface208 on TikTok) brought some much needed levity during the pandemic with his cool and collected skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ — while sipping from a full size jug of cranberry juice in hand.
His TikTok went viral and sparked a trend on the short video social media app.
Ocean Spray even surprised Apodaca with a cranberry-colored truck, perhaps in appreciation that shelves of Ocean Spray were clearing out by people trying to emulate Apodaca’s recording.
According to TMZ, Apodaca and his fiancée felt COVID-19 symptoms after returning from a Los Angeles trip. Positive test results came back on Monday, TMZ reports.
