Viral cranberry juice-sipping, skateboarding TikTok star positive for COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved TikTok star who has been traveling after his rise to fame this year has tested positive for COVID-19, TMZ reports.

Nathan Apodaca (@420doggface208 on TikTok) brought some much needed levity during the pandemic with his cool and collected skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ — while sipping from a full size jug of cranberry juice in hand.

His TikTok went viral and sparked a trend on the short video social media app.

Ocean Spray even surprised Apodaca with a cranberry-colored truck, perhaps in appreciation that shelves of Ocean Spray were clearing out by people trying to emulate Apodaca’s recording.

According to TMZ, Apodaca and his fiancée felt COVID-19 symptoms after returning from a Los Angeles trip. Positive test results came back on Monday, TMZ reports.

@420doggface208

Morning vibe #420souljahz #ec #feelinggood #h2o #cloud9 #happyhippie #worldpeace #king #peaceup #merch tacos #waterislife #high #morning #710 #cloud9

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

