Want to see Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber? Get vaccinated in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — After 2020’s summer of social distancing, this summer’s concert lineup at the SAP Center in San Jose is jam-packed with headliners.

If you’re fan of Harry Styles, the Weeknd, Bad Bunny, or Justin Bieber, there is a unique way to possibly snag free tickets to see them: get vaccinated in Santa Clara County.

Santa Clara County, the SAP Center, the Golden State Warriors and the City of San Jose organized a raffle for anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at select county-run vaccination sites in the next few weeks.

“Even at this phase of the pandemic, where many look forward to brighter days ahead, it’s vital that we remain vigilant about vaccinations,” said San José Mayor Sam Liccardo. “While we have made great progress, we must continue to push and get all our youngest residents vaccinated.”

Liccardo admitted that before helping organize the raffle, he had never heard of Bad Bunny. But a lot of teenagers are fans of the Puerto Rican rapper, and teens are the target demographic that the raffle is trying to get vaccinated.

One hundred tickets will be given away.

Anyone can enter the raffle by getting vaccinated at the following county-run sites

Overfelt High School

County Fairgrounds Expo Hall, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Valley Specialty Center, Levi’s Stadium (through June 24th), Mountain View Community Center, or Gilroy High School. Pop-up clinics are not included in the raffle.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said, “At this point in the pandemic, getting the vaccines should be fun and easy for everyone who is eligible. We hope that this raffle incentivizes people who haven’t yet gotten their vaccine to do so.”

Individuals who have already been vaccinated will be eligible for the raffle if they bring proof of vaccination and accompany an unvaccinated person to a county-operated clinic for a vaccine.

“People who aren’t vaccinated are still very susceptible to severe illness from COVID-19,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, COVID-19 Vaccine Officer for the County of Santa Clara. “It’s important for everyone in the county who is eligible to get the vaccine. We hope this opportunity will encourage people to do the right thing and get vaccinated for their safety and for the safety of our entire community.”

A raffle will take place every Wednesday at 2 p.m. from June 23 to July 28 on the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department’s Instagram Live (@scc_publichealth) feed. The full schedule for drawing dates and tickets is below:



Vaccination Dates Concert Tickets (and other raffle prizes) Raffle Drawing Date June 16 – June 22 · Bad Bunny (3/3/22)· Harry Styles (8/20/21)· Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (11/14/21) June 23rd June 23 – June 29 · Alejandro Fernandez (10/15/21)· Marc Anthony (12/17/21)· Golden State Warriors tickets (date is negotiable)· Steph Curry autographed ball· Klay Thompson autographed jersey· Trevor Noah: Back to Abnormal World Tour (12/10/21) June 30th June 30 – July 6 · Bad Bunny (3/3/22)· The Weeknd (3/9/22)· Justin Bieber (2/28/22) July 7th July 7 – July 13 · Harry Styles (8/20/21)· Marc Anthony (12/17/21)· Evanescence & Halestrom (11/9/21) July 14th July 14 – July 20 · Alejandro Fernandez (10/15/21)· Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (11/14/21)· Justin Bieber (2/28/22) July 21st July 21 – July 27 · Bad Bunny (3/3/22)· The Weeknd (3/9/22)· Evanescence & Halestrom (11/9/21) July 28th