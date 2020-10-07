Watch this kid’s priceless reaction to candy corn

A toddler in Houston, Texas, isn’t worried about monsters or ghouls this Halloween – she’s just hoping she doesn’t have to eat any candy corn.
Footage tweeted by Twitter user Dre on October 5 shows his adorable daughter screaming and running away as he tries to get her to eat the festive treat.
“Anybody want a daughter?” Dre, a candy corn enthusiast, jokes alongside the clip.
