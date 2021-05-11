When and how the J.Lo and Ben Affleck reunion started

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – How did Bennifer get here to this moment 17 years later?
Apparently, the formerly engaged Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance in February, TMZ reports.
That’s when Affleck reportedly started sending Lopez love letters via email while she was filming in the Dominican Republic.
By the way – J.Lo and A-Rod were pictured there in the DR together after news first broke of a possible break-up.
Affleck and Lopez were first spotted together in Los Angeles just two weeks after she and A-Rod called off their engagement.
Bennifer was again seen together vacationing in Montana over the weekend.
Lopez and Affleck began dating in 2002 and split just days before their 2003 wedding.
Lopez split with ex-fiancée Alex Rodriguez after dating for two years.