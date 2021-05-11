When and how the J.Lo and Ben Affleck reunion started

HOLLYWOOD – MARCH 23: (FILE PHOTO) Actors Ben Affleck and fiancee Jennifer Lopez attend the 75th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on March 23, 2003 in Hollywood, California. Police in North Carolina have issued a warrant for the arrest of Ben Affleck after a woman claimed that he threatened to kill her. In a sworn statement in front of a magistrate the woman, Tara Ray, testified that Affleck had followed her home and communicated threats to her. Aflleck’s spokesman called the allegation as absurd and defamatory. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – How did Bennifer get here to this moment 17 years later?

Apparently, the formerly engaged Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance in February, TMZ reports.

That’s when Affleck reportedly started sending Lopez love letters via email while she was filming in the Dominican Republic.

By the way – J.Lo and A-Rod were pictured there in the DR together after news first broke of a possible break-up.

Affleck and Lopez were first spotted together in Los Angeles just two weeks after she and A-Rod called off their engagement.

Bennifer was again seen together vacationing in Montana over the weekend.

Lopez and Affleck began dating in 2002 and split just days before their 2003 wedding.

Lopez split with ex-fiancée Alex Rodriguez after dating for two years.