SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Industry Baby himself will be appearing in the city later this year as part of his first-ever concert tour.

You can catch rapper Lil Nas X when he performs at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium downtown October 23 at 8 p.m.

The Long Live Montero Tour, announced by the 23-year-old singer just this week, is his first. It begins September 6 in Flint, Michigan and includes 20 stops before it wraps up in Barcelona, Spain on November 17. A Los Angeles show at the YouTube Theater precedes the San Francisco show on October 18.

The tour also takes Lil Nas overseas to the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain.

Ticket presales for the San Francisco performance are happening now; public sales begin Friday at 10 a.m.

The concerts will be featuring music from Lil Nas’ debut studio album “Montero,” which features “Montero (Call Me By Your Name,” “Industry Baby,” and “Thats What I Want.”