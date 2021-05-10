Why Seth Rogen says he has no plans to work with James Franco anymore

CULVER CITY, CA – AUGUST 25: Roastee James Franco (L) and roast master Seth Rogen attend The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco at Culver Studios on August 25, 2013 in Culver City, California. The Comedy Central Roast Of James Franco will air on September 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Comedian and actor Seth Rogen says he has no plans to work with James Franco again amid sexual misconduct allegations.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Rogen addressed the claims against Franco in addition to his 2014 “Saturday Night Live” opening monologue, where he joked about a 17-year-old girl’s allegation that Franco had privately messaged her on Instagram to meet.

“I decided to prank James Franco,” Rogen said during the monologue. “I posed as a girl on Instagram, told him I was way young. He seemed unfazed. I have a date to meet him at the Ace Hotel.”

In 2014, Instagram messages showed Franco apparently trying to hit on a 17-year-old Scottish fan. Afterward, Franco said he was “embarrassed” and said social media is “tricky.” “I used bad judgment and I learned my lesson,” the actor said then.

Franco, who starred alongside Rogen in several movies including “The Interview” and “The Disaster Artist,” later joined him on stage.

Recalling the controversial joke, Rogen told the Times:

“I do look back at a joke I made on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2014 and I very much regret making that joke,” adding: “It was a terrible joke, honestly. And I also look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now.” Seth Rogen

Following the initial allegations made by the 17-year-old, several other women came forward in 2018 making claims of inappropriate sexual behavior against Franco.

A class-action suit was brought against Franco in 2019 by former members of an acting school run by the actor.

Franco was accused of forcing students to perform explicit sex scenes on camera.

Franco has denied all allegations against him and the lawsuit was settled out of court earlier this year.