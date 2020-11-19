‘Wonder Woman 1984’ heading to HBO Max, theaters on same day

Coronavirus: The Latest

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – For the first time ever, “Wonder Woman 1984” is heading to HBO Max on the same day as it premieres in movie theaters.

The iconic film was set to debut on June 5, but due to the pandemic, it was rescheduled to release in in December.

Warner Bros. made announced that the superhero sequel will be released on Dec. 25th.

According to a press release from Warner Bros. the film will be available for one month and will not cost extra to HBO Max subscribers.

Director Patty Jenkins also confirmed the news Wednesday night.

