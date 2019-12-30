Zac Efron contracts deadly infection while filming in Papua New Guinea

(CNN) – Actor Zac Efron is speaking out after reportedly being hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection.

According to the Australian news outlet The Sunday Telegraph, Efron was filming a new show in Papua New Guinea when he contracted typhoid or a similar infection.

He was then airlifted to a hospital in Brisbane, Australia.

On social media, Efron said he bounced back quick and finished filming his show, ironically called “Killing Zac Efron.”

The actor also thanked fans and says he is now home for the holidays with friends and family.

