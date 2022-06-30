OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC) met on Thursday to decide the fate of the Oakland Athletics’ Howard Terminal ballpark plan. The BCDC voted in approval of the project to move forward, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a statement.

Essentially, the vote allows the Howard Terminal project to use the land controlled by the Port of Oakland. The vote was 23-2 in favor by the commission, according to A’s President Dave Kaval.

Kaval took to Twitter his excitement of the news. “Boom… BCDC vote passes!” Kaval said. “What a huge win for our waterfront ballpark project and the future of Oakland and the A’s!”

Commission staff recommended moving forward with the Oakland A’s new potential ballpark at Howard Terminal last month, but the official vote of the commission members was on Thursday.

Specifically, the commission is voting about whether to remove the acres the ballpark would be built on as a “port.”

A’s President Dave Kaval and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf are supportive of an affirmative decision, which will allow the team to stay in the Bay Area, instead of moving to Las Vegas.