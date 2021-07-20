Fate of the A’s live blog: Vote underway for Howard Terminal proposal

The Oakland City Council is voting Tuesday morning on whether the Oakland Athletics will remain in the city.

Stay with our live blog to get the minute-by-minute on the contentious decision.

9:00 a.m.

The Oakland City Council is meeting right now to discuss and hopefully vote on the proposed Howard Terminal Ballpark.

The meeting started out with public comment where community members spoke out about concerns if the team were to relocate.

9:30 a.m.

Some community members are worried about the impact the new ballpark would have on Chinatown.

“We are vulnerable which means our businesses will not recover from the pandemic,” said Evelyn Lee with the Oakland Asian Cultural Center.

Another commenter mentioned a rally will be held by Union workers at 1:00 p.m. to oppose the sale of the terminal.

“This is a fight for the entire working class working people. We need to unite. We need to stop this privatization which is destroying our lives for working people and the future of all of us. So let’s vote against this. We’re gonna rally at 1:00 p.m.” said Steve Zeltzer.

Pastor Chris Scott believes a win-win is possible. “We can have affordable housing and a team in our city.”