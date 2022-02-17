Oakland City Council to vote on important step towards new A’s ballpark

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — This is the next big step in a long process to build a new A’s stadium in Oakland.

However, the team president is working on plans with local developers and developers in Nevada until a new home for the team is 100 percent approved.

Thursday’s vote is crucial by city councilmembers when they meet this afternoon at 3:30 pm. as they consider certifying the final environmental impact report.

Oakland cannot enter a binding agreement with the team to build the stadium until this report is certified.

The 12 billion dollar project in Oakland includes a stadium seating 35,000 people.

The project also includes 3,000 housing units nearby, a hotel and 1.8 million square feet of commercial space.

The plan even includes an arts venue and an 18-acre park.

It would sit on 55 acres at Howard Terminal on the port of Oakland property, and boarders the Oakland-Alameda Estuary.

On Thursday, city councilmembers will also discuss a resolution surrounding the project’s community benefits and its compatibility with the freight operations nearby.

Since many of the goods traveling through the port go by rail, the plan is to build a walk and bike bridge over the railroad tracks — as well as a bridge for cars.

The team’s president hopes the council will approve the environmental report saying a lot of years went into this, so it’s a big deal.

If the city council approves the report, all the remaining approvals for the general plan and development will come this summer.

But some city councilmembers might not be ready to vote today, postponing the vote until next month.

The team’s lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires in 2024, so time is running out.

The city council meets Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in which the public can watch here. KRON4 will continue to bring you updates on the vote.