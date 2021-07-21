Oakland mayor to address ballpark agreement as A’s revisit Las Vegas

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and other city leaders are set to address the Howard Terminal agreement on Wednesday morning.

This comes after the city voted on a non-binding financial plan for a new waterfront stadium for the Oakland A’s – which the team is not too happy with.

The A’s don’t believe the plan works for them, said team president Dave Kaval.

Six councilmembers voted Tuesday in support of a ballpark at Howard Terminal off Market Street in Oakland to keep the team in the city. The A’s had been viewing prospective sites out of state for a new home base at the direction of the MLB.

“Oaklanders know we need to take these kinds of threats seriously. But I say ‘hell no, we won’t let them go,’” Schaaf said. “This is our moment to rally together to make this work,” Schaff had said in an exclusive interview with KRON4.

But when the vote came in on Tuesday, Kaval said the agreement “is not a business partnership that works for us.” However, he added that the vote keeps them on the negotiation table.

The press conference on the city’s final vote can be watched live here on KRON4 at 8:30 a.m.