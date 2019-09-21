4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further! Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things.

Greek Festival in Vallejo

This year’s Greek Festival will be held at Vallejo’s Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church at 1224 Alabama Street and will feature live music and a taste of Greece with food, pastries and imported drinks. The event takes place on both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Luna Park Chalk Art Festival in San Jose

The free festival kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. at San Jose’s Backesto Park and will feature more than 250 pieces of chalk art. The event is in its 12th year and draws thousands of artists each year, according to organizers. In addition to the art, expect to find food trucks, musicians and dancers and vendors.

For more information, click here.

Bark in the Park in San Jose

This event is the largest dog festival in the U.S., drawing thousands of pups and dog lovers each year. The event kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. at William Street Park in San Jose. The event will have low cost vaccinations and feature food, contests and vendors.

For more information, click here.

Salsa Festival in Redwood City

The annual festival is in its 12th year and begins at noon on Saturday. Expect to find salsa music, salsa dancing and of course, salsa tasting. Tastings will take place from noon to 5 p.m. The event will also feature entertainment, dancing and tequila tasting. The event is held in Downtown Redwood City.

For more information, click here.