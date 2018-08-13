4 Things You Need To Know When You Are Turned Down for a Mortgage or are in Foreclosure

There are so many options that people aren’t aware of:

1) We never pull your credit and your score however high or low makes no difference.

2) If your property is in disrepair we make our lending decision based on your property’s future value after repair

3) If your property is vacant or you are having problems collecting rent we can defer your payments from anywhere from a month and to 2 years.

4) In most cases can process and get you the money you need in 5 working days.

For Borrowers

As a direct private money portfolio lender, EZ Loans 4 Real Estate provides borrowers with the speed and flexibility the traditional lenders are unable to deliver in today’s lending environment. We are a creative collateral-based lender that focuses primarily on property value, property cash-flow, and borrower income. EZ Loans 4 Real Estate has loaned well over a billion dollars of private capital to investor clients, individuals, partnerships, LLC’s, trusts, corporations and non-profits, who all understand the value of working with a trusted proven lender partner.

For Brokers

EZ Loans 4 Real Estate is a direct private money lender offering residential and commercial loans in Northern California. We originate 1st and 2nd loans on a variety of property types, with loan amounts from $50,000 to $1,500,000 and closing in 10-days or less. When our network of referring brokers work with EZ Loans 4 Real Estate, they know their working with a trusted creative problem solving lender, that has originated well over a billion dollars. We value the relationship with our brokers, and make the referral application process very fast and easy. With a limited list of application items we can most often provide a verbal lender interest. With EZ Loans 4 Real Estate the broker partner always retains their client.

About Loans

EZ Loans 4 Real Estate offers a wide variety of private money loans, when your loan request does not meet conventional underwriting guidelines. Borrowers with less than perfect credit, foreclosure history, building vacancy issues, low cash reserves, or low debt coverage ratios are all considered. The following is a summary of loan amounts, LTV’s, and general guidelines: Loan Amounts from $ 50,000 to $ 1,500,000

Single Family Residence and 1-4 Units up to 70% LTV

Purchase money and Refinance transactions for any reason

Corporations, LLC’s, Non-Profits, Family Trust

Apartments, Mixed-Use up to 65% LTV

Commercial & Industrial up to 65% LTV

Rehab and Construction loans (case by case)

Foreclosure, NOD, bankruptcy, bad credit

Second Deed of Trust loans up to 50% LTV (case by case)

Probate and Estate loans

Hypothecation loans (call for details) EZ Loans 4 Real Estate offers a wide variety of small balance private money loan types, for the following financing option scenarios: First Deed of Trust

Second Deed of Trust

Interest only loans

Bridge loans

Partially amortized loans

Fully amortized loans

Cross-collateralized multiple property loans

Rehab and construction loans (case by case)

Promissory Note Hypothecation loans (call for details)

Purchase of Promissory Notes, Performing and Non-Performing EZ Loans 4 Real Estate Investment products offer investors a convenient alternative to traditional bank CD’s, bonds and the volatile stock market. Since EZ Loans 4 Real Estate was founded, we have specialized in California residential and commercial real estate loan investing and have funded well over a billion dollars over the past years. As a result, investments in EZ Loans 4 Real Estate Trust Deed investment products have earned investors an opportunity to yield 8% to 10% annualized returns.

