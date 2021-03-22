Crimes against Asian Americans on the rise

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Political analyst Michael Yaki joins the KRON4 Morning News team to discuss the spike in violence against Asian Americans after six Asian women were shot and killed in Georgia.

In the Bay Area, multiple attacks have been reported on Asians, many of them elderly — but also spanning different ages.

A 59-year-old Asian man in Vallejo was severely beaten on San Francisco’s Market Street last week.

In Daly City, a 69-year-old Asian woman was attacked and robbed in broad daylight last week. The incident was caught on camera.

An in early March, an elderly Asian man was killed in Oakland, with two suspects identified.