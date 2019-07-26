Dine & Dish: Al’s Deli

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Meet the new kid on the block — Al’s Deli in San Francisco.

It’s a casual spin off of the high style Al’s Place.

Chef Aaron London is at work at his James Beard-rated restaurant — known for fine fining with a veggie vocus.

Al’s Deli, up the street, is a unique spin on Jewish deli and Israeli street food with a California twist.

From falafal hot dog bites to fresh Mediterranean salads, it’s got something for everyone.

For a touch of gourmet, you can pop a bottle or down a glass of Rosé or Prosecco as a companion to your brisket in a pita pocket or wash down your bowl of homemade thyme and sesame french fries.

