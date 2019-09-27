Dine & Dish: Oktoberfest at Schroeder’s

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — At the historic Schroeder’s Restaurant in San Francisco’s Financial District, it’s Oktoberfest.

On any given night you might spot grown men in Lederhosen downing steins of German beer.

So what is Oktoberfest?

“Actually celebrating the upcoming harvest. So that’s why we celebrate in September, cause they’re going to start the harvest in November. There’s a lot of hard work coming up so they imbibe with a lot of drinking and consumption.”

At Schroeder’s, you can order up the fan favorite of brat and beer or schnizel and sausages or an oversized pretzel.

The restaurant’s Bavarian block party kicked off in September and runs through October.

There are live bands and the whole street is blocked off.

And if you dress the part — you’ll get a free beer.