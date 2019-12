SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In this episode of Dine and Dish, Vicki Liviakis visits Frances, a women run Michelin-star restaurant that features a rotating menu and focuses on locally sourced California ingredients.

In honor of their 10th anniversary, owner Melissa Perello prepared an entree of black cod with herbs for a dinner that benefited La Cucina, World Central Kitchen and other food banks at their San Francisco Castro district location.