Dine & Dish: 49er Tailgate Treats

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Football season is in full swing and that means one thing – football fans favorite food.

Gameday is a big deal, but half the fun of it is the tailgate party.

King of tailgaters, Mario Gutierrez, hasn’t missed a niner game in 40 years.

His son is carrying on the tradition bbq-ing the competition.

If the upscale tailgate is more your speed, Michael Mina’s tailgate, inside Levi’s, is a wall to wall party of 49er fans who can get their fill of shrimp and oysters and duck sausage.

Harris Turner is the chef.

There’s Diane’s famous bloody mary’s and some niner fans are also enjoying a fine Sonoma County Pinot from Scribe.

Ryan Richardson is a guest chef who says he’s invited to bbq ribs because he brings his A-game.

Back outside at Mario’s tailgate where he’s admiring a crystal football, a gift from the team for his loyal tailgating.

You can submit your favorite restaurant, bar, café or food truck to ‘Dine and Dish’.

Send an email to dineanddish@kron4.com or you can go to our Dine and Dish Facebook page.