Dine & Dish: Annual Giant Cheese Parade

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Science shows that cheese – melted, grated, sliced – appeals to our pleasure center.

Hence the popularity of pizza.

So tonight on Dine and Dish, we’re going straight to the big cheese, the annual Giant Cheese Parade in Oakland.

You’d think we were in a small Italian Village.

A parade honoring a big cheese wheel and it’s right here in the Bay Area, next to the Rockridge BART Station.

Juliana is the head cheesemonger at the Market Hall cheese counter.

Market Hall is a food lover’s haven with fresh-caught fish from Hawaii.

Marin Sun Farms natural meat, a cornucopia of prepared dishes, coffee pastry, pasta, and of course – cheese.

Where you can barely see Alma serving up exotic cheese — Cow, sheep, goat, and even buffalo, but nothing quite matches the size and appeal of the imported 400-pound wheel of crucial Italian cheese.

As Alma and her cheese lovers demonstrate, it takes a lot of elbow grease to cut a piece, and it sells out fast.

From Italy by way of Oakland.

“All comedown and get some cheese!”