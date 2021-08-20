Dine & Dish: Bay Area drive-ins

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Cars, burgers and shakes are a big part of California culture.

We’re talking drive ins – you know, the classic movie American Graffiti.

It’s no wonder that during the pandemic old fashioned drive-ins and drive-thrus are an attractive option.

On this week’s Dine & Dish — rev up your engines — we’re going mobile.

If you’re still a bit nervous about going to a restaurant, you can always dine in the comfort of your own car.

There’s no shame in going to the drive-thru.

A crowd favorite – In And Out Burgers all around the Bay.

In the South Bay – serving up hotdogs since the 1930’s is Mark’s A San Jose landmark and source of hot-dog eating inspiration.

Past the surfers and beach traffic on Highway 1 and 92 sits the road roadside caboose everybody’s taking about.

“Dad’s Luncheonette. Dad’s luncheonette.”

The roadside stand is run by a dad named Scott.

Everything’s under 15 bucks. Grass-fed beef burgers, most from local farms right up the street.

And just up the way – long lines at Gorilla BBQ in Pacifica.

Another Bay Area hot spot – Gott’s Roadside. Garlic fries and sweet potato fries just some of the reasons people are flocking to get the Gott’s experience.

Wine-maker Joel Gott and his brother started Gott’s in the wine country back in 1999.

And if you’re looking for a healthy drive thru, cars are stacked up waiting to order and yes it’s the same Amy’s you find at the super market.

Drive thru food – any way you slice it – is as American as apple pie.