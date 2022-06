OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — This week’s Dine & Dish provides an inside look at the Black Food & Wine Experience in Oakland. The event is a chance to sample a wide array of food and drinks from Black chefs.

Founded by chef Aminah Robinson-Briscoe, it celebrates Juneteenth, which commemorates the day African-Americans were freed from slavery. It is taking place between June 11 and June 19. For more information, click HERE.

