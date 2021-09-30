Dine & Dish: Boulevard reopening

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Restaurants come and go, particularly since the pandemic but a precious few endure — This is the case of San Francisco’s iconic ‘Boulevard.’

Celebrating its 28th anniversary and for fans of the famous eatery, starting Thursday night, you can finally make a reservation.

“If you’ve missed Boulevard on the San Francisco waterfront like I have, you’ll be happy to know that it’s back better than ever.”

Chef Nancy Oaks couldn’t be happier.

Serving San Francisco diners for 28 years, Boulevard shut for renovations, and several long months, the chef shows off the beautifully refreshed digs – whimsical and posh.

Chef Oaks managed to keep her staff she considers family. The bar boasts new cocktail concoctions.

The reinvented Boulevard menu as always, seasonal, artistic and mouth-watering.

Like the yellowtail Crudo with shaved ice or the calamari with beans and burrata cheese dish or the green and gorgeous pesto risotto with shaved truffle, topped off by a deconstructed carrot cake with carrot sorbet and pecan ice cream.

That pretty much sums up the Boulevard experience – a bit of adult but the same childhood spoon it up and love quality diners keep coming back for.