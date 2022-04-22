TIBURON, Calif. (KRON) — What’s better than killer views of the bay? A cool beverage and a cozy perch to wile away the day.

In Tiburon, the new Bungalow Kitchen by Michael Mina has opened, taking over the spot held for years by Guaymas Mexican Food.

“It’s nice to get away to feel like you’re somewhere else. This dynamic here it just feels so… different. It feels good to be here,” one customer said.

“At this point I might just go lounge out. We’re already talking about taking the ferry one day and taking a sunset ferry tour, having drinks, like this whole… Am I in Nantucket?”



The bar scene is hopping. Patrons soaked up more than just the scenery.



“We love it. It’s a great vibe.”

Besides the cocktail crowd, diners are drawn from all over to get a taste of what Chef Mina is famous for, fresh California cuisine with local seasonal ingredients like a crazy caviar parfait, or duck drumsticks, and maybe an over the top lobster pot pie.

Bungalow Kitchen serves up weekend brunch, a weekday bite, or a nightcap. Chef Mina is happy to have people here for it all.

“It’s more than just a food experience. It’s going to be a good restaurant but you can come and hang out. great music, obviously an amazing view, friendly environment,” he said.



When the sun sets – there’s a whole new side to Bungalow Kitchen to explore — upstairs at the salon. With bookshelves and billiards, and posters of iconic rock stars to chill out to.

“We were upstairs and downstairs, beautiful, every view. The whole place is amazing.”

Whatever you order at Bungalow Kitchen, it comes with a side of rock and roll. The soundtrack to the restaurant is classic rock, curated by co-owner Brent Bolthouse.

“Fleetwood Mac, or Jimi Hendrix, or Otis Redding… All these great songs sometimes we don’t get to hear. You know, I brought this soundscape to Bungalow Kitchen cause I love music,” Bolthouse said.

While Tiburon isn’t known for a rocking nightlife, Bungalow Kitchen hopes to change that with weekend late night ferry service.

“Last ferry leaves here at 11, gets you back by 11:30 so you can have a great dinner and not worry about how you’re getting back home,” general manager Lino Suazo said.