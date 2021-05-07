Dine & Dish: Celebrating Mother’s Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As we approach Mother’s Day, we’re especially thankful to all the moms this year, who have had it tougher than ever.

On this week’s Dine and Dish, we take a look at just a few of the dining options to celebrate mom.

Mom, Ayesha Curry, is offering up her “International Smoke” breakfast box with all kinds of goodies for breakfast in bed.

As restrictions ease, Bay Area restaurants are readying feasts for take-out and even on-site dining, like the classic Balboa Cafe serving up family-friendly meals most any weekend.

Epic and Waterbar have a three course brunch.

La Mar in San Francisco is offering a special Mother’s Day Peruvian menu.

Sabio on Main in downtown Pleasanton is cooking a three course brunch and dinner for mom.

Gott’s Roadside all around the Bay will whip up a Rosé slushy for mom alongside a classic burger.

Brown Sugar Kitchen in Oakland has soul-satisfying mom meals and this blast from a past Mother’s Day, we got a real thumbs up from my mom’s favorite, Jacks.

Ginger Elizabeth is a chocolatier and a mother of three herself.

She’s happy to satisfy your mom’s sweet tooth at her Sacramento shops or you can order online.

Any way you choose to celebrate mom will no doubt be appreciated.

Happy Mother’s Day!