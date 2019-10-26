Dine & Dish: Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sure, you go to the sparkly new Chase Center for the hoops and the hoopla, but what about the eats?

Chef Mark Jeffers is the MVP behind Chase Center’s culinary line-up.

Three dozen possibilities of food and booze.

Sure you got your basic burger, hotdog from Hot Dog Bill’s and Sadie’s Deli.

But the chef takes us to meet JP at his food republic kitchen serving up Filipino comfort food just like he does from his food truck Sarap Shop.

There’s the local hot spot Sam’s Chowder House from Half Moon Bay, the ever delicious Tacolicious, and let’s not forget Tony G’s Pizza of Tony Geminiani Fame.

Another slam dunk is Big Nate’s BBQ Kiosk in honor of former Warrior Nate Thurmond.

21st Amendment IPA one of many craft beers on tap.

There are fine wines served in the fancy boxes.

You might also find house-made gelato ice cream, cheesecake with berry sauce or hand-made season special pumpkin macarons.

The Chase master kitchen has its own smoker with racks of exotic mushrooms, tomatoes and broccoli that would make coach proud.

