Dine & Dish: Dish: Just Food for Dogs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Every time there is a disaster, whether it is a fire or an earthquake, we are all reminded to be prepared with a survival kit.

Say there’s a quake or wildfire, could you survive if there’s no food or water?

And what about your pet?

In the event of an emergency you want to be prepared for yourself and your family.

Right now Kobe here doesn’t seem to have a care in the world, but Dr. Chavez says he could use the same items you might want in a survival kit.

“Water, a first aid kit, leash, and a blanket,” Dr. Oscar Chavez, with Just Food for Dogs, said.

Besides basics like water and blankets, there’s a pantry pouch from Just Food for Dogs that stays fresh for up to two years.

“So in the event of an emergency your dog won’t starve, hopefully you’ll have enough for both of you,” Chavez said.

At Pet Food Express, you’ll find Just Food For Dogs on the shelf and in the frozen food section.

It’s got a kitchen in the Bay Area where they whip up human-grade meals, nutritionally balanced for dogs.

Dr. Chavez says there’s one more natural herb item you might want in your doggy disaster kit.

“It’s a stressful situation. So if you need one to calm you down, you can do so too,” he said.

Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.

>> Here are some other tips from Dr. Chavez on how to prepare your pets for a natural disaster.

BEFORE the disaster strikes:



Make sure your pet is microchipped and that the information is up-to-date! A tag with contact info is helpful, make sure yours is current

Research safe places where you and your pets can stay in the aftermath of an earthquake (some hotels do not allow pets, so ask your veterinarian for a list of facilities)

Prepare your pet’s kit using a waterproof bag (waterproof is important because there may be flooding or fire and you may be inundated with water)

The bag should contain:

Leash (es)

Food and water bowls

Blanket

First-aid supplies

Pet medications

Pet’s medical records

7-10 days worth of food

7-10 days worth of water

A roll of doggie “poop” bags

List of pet-friendly places to stay if displaced by earthquake or fire

DURING the disaster:

Your pet may become more aggressive or self-protective.

Keep more room between them and other animals, children and strangers.

Don’t forcibly restrain your pet

Comfort them with lots of hugs, pats and love

AFTER the disaster: