SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new dumpling spot is open at Chase Center’s Thrive City. Led by animated chef Leo Leong, Dumpling Time serves hand-made dumplings.
For more, watch Dine & Dish using the video player above.
by: Vicki Liviakis
Posted:
Updated:
