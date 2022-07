SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Chinatown staple Empress of China is gone, but a new restaurant opened in its place with a new name, chef and vibe. Since opening in 2021, Empress by Boon has been recognized by the Michelin guide as one of the best Chinese restaurants in San Francisco.

For more on Empress by Boon, watch this week’s Dine & Dish using the video player above.