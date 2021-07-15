Dine & Dish: Fog City welcomes back customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A lot of restaurants suffered during the pandemic — All you have to do is look at the closed-up cluster of once-bustling eateries in downtown San Francisco.

Tonight on Dine and Dish, we’re paying a visit to a survivor, the newly reopened iconic restaurant named for San Francisco Fog City.

Fog City has been around since 1985 when it was the diner.

Reimagined as Fog City, it’s been a favorite stop along the Embarcadero.

Until the pandemic shut it down but, cue the fog, it’s back.

You’ll find Tommy behind the bar and General Manager Brett Maurice rolling out the welcome mat.

Famous for gourmet burgers, strip steak and fries, sourdough pizzas fresh from a wood fire oven, and my favorite Brussel sprouts!

Plus, there’s a hopping bar scene where you’ll find mostly locals, although fog city is a trusted tourist stop.

Relieved to know that Fog City is weathering this temporary storm.