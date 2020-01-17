Dine & Dish: Glyka Sweets

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — Inspired to dance, the Fourakis family takes a break from baking to kick up their heels.

In a hidden San Rafael Warehouse, this is Glyka Sweets.

Family owned and operated, mom, Effie bakes home-made Greek sweets like baklava to ship off around the country.

It’s a big fat family business that includes dad Vasilis and son Achilleas and his girlfriend Roula.

Effie spent 25 years as an environmental health consultant before launching the cookie business.

Inspired by Yiayia Lilly and her cookie recipes, it’s a way to keep culture alive.

Besides baklava, there are messy powder sugar kourabiedes for traditional weddings and these little paximadis for coffee dipping.

Plus special breads called vasilopita for New years and Easter.

Once the baking is done and the cookies are packed and shipped off, as Zorba would say, “when all else fails we dance.”

