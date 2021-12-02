Dine & Dish: Holiday drinks at San Francisco Brewing Co.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – This holiday season, we look for tasty ways to celebrate and nothing says Christmas like beer, right?

On this week’s Dine and Dish, KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis gives us a taste of the craft brewery based in the Bay Area at the famous Ghirardelli Square: San Francisco Brewing Co.

At San Francisco Brewing Co., beer comes in flights with a wide range of flavor profiles.

Sports fans line up to cheer on their team, while downing all manner of beer. There’s a beer garden, ping pong, and you can even hit the self-serve beer wall to self-pour using high tech.

To hear beer aficionado Josh Leavy talk about beer, you’d think it was fine wine. Josh and his brother Aaron love all things beer and are “bringing it” to their craft brewery and restaurant in historic Ghirardelli Square.

There’s pub fare to compliment the beverage, like fish tacos, chicken salad, and gourmet pizza.

For a holiday toast, they’re brewing a Christmas mulling spice imperial stout from a rum barrel.

Head brewmaster Justin educates on how to get the most out of hops and malt.

If you want to do more than imbibe, you can always take the tour or ask either Leavy brothers about their favorite beverage and you’ll get a mouthful.