Dine & Dish: Holiday Pie Shop pop-up

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Nothing like pie to celebrate the holidays.

So in time for the big feasts, we check in with our favorite “pie lady” from Pietisserie to see what’s cooking this season on tonight’s Dine and Dish.

Festive and fabulous – Pietisserie pies hand-made by pie-maker Jaynell St. Jean, dubbed “the pie lady.” 

A favorite of Dine and Dish, we’ve followed Pietisserie’s path.  

Jaynelle opened her first pie pop-up in Oakland, moved her pie-making kitchen up the street.   

Now in time for the holiday season, she’s opened another pop-up at Town and Country Village in Palo Alto called Holiday Pie Shop.

It’s packed with the curious in search of comfort food with a modern twist with colors that pop. 

Bright and cheery with every possible type of pie artfully displayed: woven, open, cocoa, crumble.

The wall reads ‘a future memory of pie.’

It’s a little slice of pie heaven.

