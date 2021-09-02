Dine & Dish: Icicles serves up hand-rolled ice cream

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – These are the final official days of summer but across the Bay, people are still looking for ways to chill out.

Tonight on Dine and Dish, KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis takes us back to a cool little place called Icicles hand-rolled ice cream, that’s so hot it’s grown to more than a dozen Bay Area locations.

Icicles ice cream is all the rage in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood.

Standing room only and a line out the door.

Instead of scooping, they’re scrapping.

Icicles serve up ice cream from scratch that’s rolled up.

“It came over from Thailand so we just brought it over here. We figured it’s something different, something new. You usually see scooped ice cream but here we roll it,” the Icicles manager said.

There are fun flavors like Strawberry Fantasy, Gotcha Macha, and Nutella and Chill.

Originally from Thai Street vendors, this adapted version is finding a real fan base in the South Bay and beyond.

Icicles is rolling out other locations around the Bay and anywhere you’re looking to chill.