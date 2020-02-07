Dine & Dish: Indie Superette

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Grab and go is not a new concept in eating, but a plant-based cafe and convenience store sure is.

Things like “popped water lily seeds” and “seaweed snacks” line the shelves.

It’s hardly your father’s convenience store.

Welcome to the new Indie Superette in San Francisco’s Marina District – a hybrid of artisan and convenience.

Health-conscious neighbors are tickled pink.

For vegans Francesca and her workout buddies, this is heaven.

“It’s a cafe, coffee shop, convenience store, a vegan’s paradise.”

In true yin-yang fashion, Indie Superette is right next to the new Shake Shack – popular with beef burger lovers.

Indie Superette describes itself as a corner grocer satisfying the needs of the modern-day urban warrior.

You can snag fresh cold press juice, cleansing kombucha on tap, a beneficial bowl or a satisfying smoothie featuring an array of superfoods like tofu poke bowl.

Chef Harrison Chernick developed the plant-based menu.

There’s the vegan VLT – not to be confused with a BLT.

And just because the menu here is veggie intensive, you’ll find plenty here to satisfy the sweet tooth – there’s the marina chia bowl filled with fresh fruit.

Also, an Instagram-worthy coconut soft serve – my personal favorite.

It’s a tasty way to soak up good vibes and good-for-you snacks.

