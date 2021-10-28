Dine & Dish: Inside Kollar Chocolates

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Happy National Chocolate Day and happy almost Halloween.

We’re on the cusp of trick-or-treating where candy is front and center.

We know what ends up in the bag and what gets traded out but tonight on Dine and Dish, this one’s for adults with a sweet tooth.

We’re going upscale chocolate with a Bay Area chocolatier.

Calling all chocola-holics.

Kollar Chocolates of Napa is rolling out these delicacies ready for any occasion.

Meet the chocolatier, Chris Kollar, the inspiration behind Kollar Chocolates.

Concocted in Wine Country and now also being served up at a high-end hotel, top of the mark, alongside flavor-infused organic vodka from Sonoma.

Made by hand, Kollar Chocolates are infused with flavors like passion fruit and earl grey tea.

If they look like something extra-terrestrial, you’re on the right track.

Kollar Chocolates rolled out some planet-inspired chocolates for Space X.

You could say, these locally made chocolates are out of this world.