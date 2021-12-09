Dine & Dish: Johnny Doughnuts

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Doughnuts are a sweet treat and a big part of American culture. Who wouldn’t want to open a box for Christmas?

To celebrate the holidays in style, we’re giving you a taste of the Bay Area’s wildly popular Johnny Doughnuts with locations in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, and growing.

Not all doughnuts are alike.

“These doughnuts are love in a box and we hopefully can get this out to as many people as possible and let them have that same experience. Doughnut shops have always been in our culture as far back as I can remember.”

Craig Blum dreamt up Johnny Doughnuts nearly a decade ago and has been obsessing over them ever since.

“I just really personally love doughnuts so I wanted to make doughnuts that were really really good so I set out on a mission to find out how to make a doughnut the old-fashioned way. No mixes, no nothing like that.”

Blum built a cult following of people who find Johnny Doughnuts impossible to resist.

Of course, everybody has their favorite, even the doughnut executive chef.

“My favorite doughnut is the old-fashioned with the glaze that’s my favorite one.”

Drizzled with molten chocolate and caramel, a recipe inspired by Blum’s teenage daughter.

There’s vanilla sprinkle, fluffy strawberry, chocolate vanilla cream bismark. The chocolate salted caramel, old-fashioned, gluten-free, and even vegan sweet potato chocolate.

Johnny Doughnuts is famous for the crodough – a croissant crossed with a doughnut.