SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – On this week’s Dine and Dish, we take you to a new hot spot in the heart of West Oakland with the catchy name “Kowbird.”

Follow your nose and you can’t miss it. Long lines of hungry diners are queuing up in West Oakland to get their fix of Kowbird.

New to the neighborhood, Kowbird calls itself a family-owned chicken joint and the roots are soul food.

Created by BBQ Pitmaster Chef Matt horn whose ethos is “Chicken is soul – chicken is love.”

Since opening his first restaurant, Horn BBQ, up the street in 2020, Chef Horn has catapulted to the forefront of the BBQ movement with his West Coast-style BBQ.

Here at Kowbird, you can order up any number of fried chicken sandwiches like Southern Bird, Hot Bird or Honey Bird, half birds, wings with sides, like fries, mac and cheese, fried cabbage or chicory slaw.

For the sweet tooth, there’s pie, sweet potato pound cake or even candy apples that make you feel like a kid again.

Kowbird, the chicken joint that feeds the soul with culture, comfort and a mouth-watering meal.