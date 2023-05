NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — If you’re in Napa, you don’t have to travel far to find world-class dining. If you want Japanese food with a twist, Morimoto’s Napa is the place for you.

Colorful chef Masaharu Morimoto’s baseball career ended with a shoulder injury, and he moved to making sushi. Now, he owns 19 restaurants across the world.

For more, use Dine & Dish using the video player above.