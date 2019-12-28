Dine & Dish: Napa Chef Competition

NAPA (KRON) — Witnessing the Olympics of cooking competitions, culinary combatants go to to toe, battling it out to become Team USA.

This is serious business.

These chefs are competing against each other judged by their peers.

Each team of two hopes to make it to the big cook off in France called the Bocuse d’Or world cooking contest slated for 2021.

This is the elimination phase was held in Napa at the Culinary Institute of America’s Copia campus.

The plate theme: Ratatouille.

The platter theme: Whole chicken.

Back in the kitchen, the knives come out and the pressure is on.

Out on the judging stage, judges have the tough task of taste testing and note taking.

The Napa event was headed by famous chef Thomas Keller of French Laundry.

Some of the other judges you may be familiar with from Dine and Dish — Hawaiian chef Michelle Karr-Ueoka and French chef Roland Passot.

In the end, chef Jeffery Hayashi of Senia Restaurant in Honolulu, Hawaii will be head chef, while William Barrera, who worked for Roy’s in Honolulu, will be his commis.

They’ll be sharpening their skills in full training mode to be ready in just over a year.

Team USA up against the world in Bocuse d’Or 2021.

