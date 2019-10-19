Dine & Dish: Oakland Cemetery Tour

OAKLAND (KRON) — As we get closer to Halloween, ghoulish things hold a certain appeal.​

So how about a cemetery food tour in Oakland?​

These living souls are gathering for a tour of the dearly departed — all in the spirit of Halloween.

This is the Oakland Cemetary Food Tour.

Yes, there are cookies from Fentons and cocktails from Kona Club.​

Your guide — Lauren Herpich who has a thing for both food and spook-tacular history.​

At chapel of the chimes, the director kindly shows us into some hidden gems used for unusual purposes.​

Built by renowned Architect Julia Morgan, this is the final resting places of the Bay Area’s most famous and infamous residents.​

Trader Vic was one of them and the tour ends with a toast to the man credited for the mai tai and tiki culture.

What better way to cheer on the spirits than with a spirit.​

There are tours right on through Halloween night.​

For more information, click here.

