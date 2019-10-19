Dine & Dish: Oakland Cemetery Tour

OAKLAND (KRON) — As we get closer to Halloween, ghoulish things hold a certain appeal.
So how about a cemetery food tour in Oakland?
These living souls are gathering for a tour of the dearly departed — all in the spirit of Halloween.
This is the Oakland Cemetary Food Tour.
Yes, there are cookies from Fentons and cocktails from Kona Club.
Your guide — Lauren Herpich who has a thing for both food and spook-tacular history.
At chapel of the chimes, the director kindly shows us into some hidden gems used for unusual purposes.
Built by renowned Architect Julia Morgan, this is the final resting places of the Bay Area’s most famous and infamous residents.
Trader Vic was one of them and the tour ends with a toast to the man credited for the mai tai and tiki culture.
What better way to cheer on the spirits than with a spirit.
There are tours right on through Halloween night.
