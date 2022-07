(KRON) — 4th of July celebrations are usually all about cookouts and barbecues, but another option is Patriot House gastropub, which was open on the holiday. The pub is located at 2 Embarcadero Center in San Francisco.

At Patriot House, patrons dine under the watchful eyes of the country’s founding fathers. Menu items include George Washington’s fish stew and (Ulysses S.) Grant Elixir.

